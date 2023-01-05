Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) has asked the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), the Social Impact Team (MIT) and a series of other organizations for advice on corona measures for flights from China. He writes that on Thursday in a letter to the House of Representatives. The advice must be completed by Friday, and the cabinet wants to take a decision that same day.

Kuipers wants to know what the organizations think of measures that have been discussed at European level, such as a mandatory test before departure from China to the European Union and the testing of wastewater from aircraft from China. On Wednesday, an EU crisis council agreed to “strongly encourage” member states to follow the advice. Italy became the first European country to mandate tests for travelers from China, with more countries following suit this week.

The question is whether the Netherlands can introduce measures such as compulsory testing. The temporary corona law was elaborated in May last year, and a permanent law against disease outbreaks has not yet been adopted by the Senate. Until then, corona measures have little legal basis. Minister Kuipers therefore asked the Senate on Thursday to consider the law “in the shortest possible time”.

According to Fidelity and the AD Kuipers has asked the Senate to break off their recess early, so that they can start working on the Public Health Act next week. A group of Senators would decide Friday whether that will happen.