Turkey was shocked by Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the grain deal. On Tuesday, November 1, he told the publication Huriyyet Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Vahit Kirishci.

“We were shocked again when Russia said, ‘I’m not in this business’, referring to the attack. But I am confident that this obstacle will be overcome with the moderate leadership of our president,” he said.

As part of the same speech, Kirisci added that national agriculture is an indispensable sector, so the Turkish government will continue to support it, including helping the country’s farmers.

Russia announced it was suspending its participation in the grain deal on October 29 following an attack by the Kyiv regime on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the attack was carried out on ships that ensure the security of the grain corridor as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

On November 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the need to obtain guarantees that humanitarian maritime corridors would not be used for military purposes. The ministers came to this conclusion during a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the use by Ukraine of humanitarian maritime corridors for military purposes.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation with the grain deal by phone. It is noted that Erdogan, in negotiations with his Russian counterpart, expressed confidence that a solution regarding the supply of grain would be found.

At the same time, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia would continue the dialogue with the UN and Turkey on the agreements signed in Istanbul. The UN announced its readiness to investigate the attack.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.