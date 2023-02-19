On Sunday afternoon, Minister Kaag was met by a group of approximately 20 farmers and conspiracy theorists at Herberg De Pol in Diepenheim, Overijssel, where she came to speak. According to witnesses and organizer Hans Verbeek, the performance of the uninvited reception committee was ‘downright intimidating.’ Politicians react strongly on Monday morning to the behavior of farmers and conspiracy theorists.

“They had jammed everything with their tractors, had a fighting dog with them and scolded Sigrid Kaag,” says organizer Hans Verbeek of Politics in De Pol. Kaag had security with him and the police were also on site.

The minister was not personally assaulted. “But of course it is not nice if you go into the country on your free Sunday afternoon to talk to the voters and then be treated like this,” says Verbeek. “They also lit torches; in the case of Kaag you can also call that intimidation.” The minister was last attacked at her home in The Hague by a conspiracy theorist with a torch. See also HS Helsinki | HS found out where to find the cheapest lunch gems in Helsinki, and one five-euro buffet rose above the rest: "Words are not enough to describe how wonderful this place is"

Although she was abused by some members of the group that was waiting for her, Sigrid Kaag did briefly talk to them. © Politics in De Pol



Not interested in meeting

The group of protesting farmers and conspiracy theorists was not interested in participating in the discussion. After Kaag, after listening to them for a while, went inside, the group left. The participants in the protest, from all over the country, had called on the residents of Diepenheim on Sunday afternoon to come to De Pol by handing out and delivering leaflets. That call was certainly not heeded en masse.

The political meeting, in which, in addition to Kaag, Erwin Hoogland and Lucas Brinkhuis, party leaders for the VVD and GroenLinks were guests at the States elections, proceeded without incident. The room was sold out. Next month, on Sunday 12 March, VVD minister Mark Harbers (infrastructure and water management) will be a guest in De Pol.

On Twitter, politicians disapprove of the behavior of farmers and conspiracy theorists. ‘Unacceptable what happened to Sigrid Kaag last night. Politicians must be able to do their job freely,’ writes Prime Minister Mark Rutte. His colleague Wopke Hoekstra also reacts strongly: ‘What an absolute shame this is. Let everyone, including all politicians, do their job normally, in complete safety.’ See also War in Ukraine: ICRC ready to lead evacuation in Mariupol



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The protesting farmers had jammed everything with their track tower, so that Minister Kaag had to pass on foot. © Politics in De Pol

