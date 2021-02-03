The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan Cabandié, gave this Tuesday positive of coronavirus. Presents “mild but not underestimable symptoms”, as confirmed on his Twitter account.

“After presenting a feverish picture yesterday, I started with the preventive isolation protocol, I did a COVID-19 swab and it tested positive, “the official explained.

“So far the symptoms are mild but not underestimable, so I will have to suspend the schedule, rest, and comply with strict isolation. Let us remember that the pandemic did not pass and let’s continue to take care of ourselves,” he added in his post.

