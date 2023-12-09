So far, thirteen countries have joined the so-called ‘lead group’ during the climate summit in Dubai that wants to tackle fossil subsidies from large polluting companies. This international coalition is an initiative of outgoing climate minister Rob Jetten (D66).
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
15:09
