MP article obliges distributors to buy surplus electricity produced in solar panels in homes

the minister Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) said this Thursday (June 29, 2023) in an interview with CNN who will opine, if consulted by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), for vetoing the MCMV article (Minha Casa, Minha Vida) that forces energy distributors to buy the surplus of electricity produced by solar panels in the program’s homes.

According to data from Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) featured last weekthe obligation to purchase this excess energy by distributors has a potential annual impact of around R$ 1 billion on consumers.

understand the impact – Those who use solar energy participate in a system called distributed generation. It works as follows: the surplus of those who produce their own energy from solar panels is thrown into the transmission lines of distributors. These people are paid for this and are not charged by the distributors for using the lines. This use is charged to all tax payers.

Congress approved on June 13 the PM from Minha Casa, Minha Vida. President Lula still needs to sanction. O Phase (Forum of Electric Sector Associations) ordered on thursday (29.jun.2023) the veto of the article. He said that the obligation to buy surplus energy generated by the devices will collapse the system.

Power transmission auction

Regarding the electricity transmission auction that the government will hold on Friday (June 30), starting at 10 am, the minister said he was “very optimistic”. He stated that the event will allow the country “can continue to grow investments in energy in the Brazilian Northeast, bringing this energy to the Southeast”.

“Tomorrow’s auction foresees the generation of 60,000 direct and indirect jobs and is just the beginning of a set of transmission lines that we are going to hire from now until March next year. There will be around BRL 56 billion of investments in this sector”said the minister.

It will be the 1st electricity transmission auction of 2023. The goal is to contract R$ 15.7 billion in investments, divided into 9 lots. The auction will be held at B3’s headquarters in São Paulo.