For the third time, there has been a mistake in the composition of the list of the hundred largest emitters. This is the list of the 100 largest ammonia emitters.

This list was shared with the House of Representatives in April in response to parliamentary questions from GroenLinks MP Laura Bromet. The consequence of the error is that pig and chicken farmers have wrongly been placed on the list of major polluters. Minister Christianne van der Wal “is terribly disappointed and shocked by this,” she said through her spokesperson.

The blunder is attributable to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). In addition to the top 100 list, the error also affects other products that RIVM has delivered since April of this year. The error is especially painful because it is not the first time that errors have been made in the calculations. The minister considers it necessary for an external party to evaluate how it could have come to this.

‘Embarrassing’

That list also went wrong in April. It was precisely farmers who had recently implemented improvements to reduce emissions that were wrongly included on the list. This emerged from inquiries about this site at both the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). A spokesperson for the VVD minister also said at the time that she “regretted the mistake”. See also Disbelief among Dutch football professionals in Indonesia: 'Indescribable, this is world history'

The VVD minister is shocked. “As a minister, I must be able to rely on the information that I receive from an independent scientific knowledge institute such as RIVM. This confidence turned out to be unjustified in this case.” She calls it “very regrettable” that “companies have been wrongly designated as part of the top 100 largest ammonia emitters as a result.”

Impact still unclear

The same day she addressed the RIVM about the mistake made, the importance of due care. In her own words, she has “emphatically requested that a substantive explanation of the cause and consequences of this error be provided as soon as possible,” she wrote to the House of Representatives. RIVM indicates that it is starting an ‘internal investigation’ into the mistakes made and expects to be able to provide the exact impact later this month.

The institute itself states that ‘to the great regret’ of RIVM ‘there still appear to be errors in the top 100 list’. RIVM ‘deplores the confusion this has caused among agricultural companies’. MPs are disappointed. ,,I am quite despondent about this”, gloomily CDA MP Derk Boswijk. He asks the minister for a technical briefing from RIVM with an explanation. See also Reactions to savings tax: 'This is how we solve government budgetary blunders'



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

GroenLinks MP Laura Bromet hopes that this mistake will not lead to ‘an endless discussion about the share of livestock farming in the nitrogen crisis’. “There is not a little too much nitrogen, but way too much. There are areas in the Netherlands such as the Peel and the Veluwe where a large part of livestock farming will have to disappear. We’ve been talking long enough now,” she urges action. “Discussions about whether or not peak loads are a distraction from the urgent task.”

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: