While Amsterdam prepares for the boat parade through the canals during Queer & Pride, minister Dijkgraaf (Emancipation, D66) who is sailing along is concerned about the fundamental rights of LGBTI people. “One person who doesn’t feel free is one too many for me.” The minister on homophobia, the role of politics and his special bond with Oppenheimer. Even his name is on the credits of the cinema hit.
