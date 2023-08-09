admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/08/2023 – 15:52

In the process of internationalization, Sorocaba State Airport, in the interior of São Paulo, may receive support from the federal government to increase the operation of commercial flights. The initiative is being studied and was announced yesterday during a visit by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, to the terminal.

The objective is to invest in the renovation of the road structure around the Sorocaba Airport and in the acquisition of equipment to guarantee the operation of instrument flights (IFR), with a view to the internationalization of operations.

The terminal is one of the main references for landings and departures of executive aircraft in São Paulo and, after the requalification, it would also operate commercial flights in the region.

“After internationalizing the airport, it will be easier for us to have aircraft from other countries doing maintenance here,” said the minister.

The federal government’s goal is to structure, by 2026, a set of 100 airports in different economic micro-regions of the country, to receive commercial flights, seeking to expand regional aviation.