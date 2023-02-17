Minister Weerwind makes a serious mistake by using his official car.

The life of a minister is not a bed of roses. You work 20 hours a day and in principle at least half of the country is always dissatisfied. Especially in a country like ours, where there are 17 million overfed whiners who – judging by the activities on social media – are not having a good time at all.

But it is a nice ‘perk’ and that is the service car! How cool is it that you can sit in the back of a luxurious German and arrive relaxed at your destination. But things are not going smoothly for Minister Weerwind. He made several mistakes by making too much use of the official car.

Before the whole of the Netherlands climbs into the keyboard and drapes digital vitriol in the comment section, the mistakes were not made in the period he was minister. No, it concerns the period when he was the mayor of Almere. So only people from Almere have the right to be angry, indignant or indifferent.

Use for private rides

Weerwind also used the official car (with driver!) for private trips. That is not allowed according to the municipal rules. Ank Bijleveld – the acting mayor of Almere at the moment – has reported it. In case you don’t know Mrs Bijleveld, she and Sigrid Kaag were rather slow to intervene in Afghanistan, after which both had to resign. Kaag was then promoted to minister of finance, Bijleveld replaced Weerwind (who is now in the chamber) as buger master.

Incidentally, Weerwind is not aware of any harm. Up LinkedInpage (a kind of Facebook for people with a paid job) he says the following:

I have always periodically submitted overviews to the municipality of the use of the official car for private journeys or for transport to additional functions. I have always assumed that I acted within the applicable regulations. I deeply regret that it now appears that was not the case. Now that that has become clear, I am of course fully prepared to cooperate in rectifying this omission. Minister Weerwind, could use an Uber.

Minister in serious error: now what?

What now? Well, this could end up being an expensive prank for Weatherwind. It is not allowed to make private use of a company car without paying the addition. That is exactly what is likely to happen. According to Bijleveld, they will look for a ‘suitable tax solution’.

In addition to private trips, Weerwind also used the car for non-official additional functions. So when he had to go to meetings for the Fietsersbond and Stichting Het Vergeten Kind, he also took the official car.

In Weerwind’s defense: he has always reported it neatly and in Almere they have been sleeping for 5 years, because it plays from 2017. Actually even earlier, but there is no registration (anymore).

How Can I Make This About Me?

The comment section on LinkedIn is also hilarious. The ultimate ‘how can i make it this about me‘ comes from Johan Veld, who has been a council member for many years:

It is also not always clear what is allowed and what is not. It is good that this director has been held accountable for this, but also great that this minister has shown that he is accountable for this. Undoubtedly, more drivers with a official car are now scratching their heads and asking whether they are doing or have done something wrong. As a councilor myself, I also used the bicycle shed of the town hall every day for several years, while that was only allowed during council meetings. I stopped doing that when I was told that this was really not the intention. In addition, bad example of others leads to bad following. Johan Veld, sees that everything comes very close.

Photo credit: Mercedes-Maybach S500 at Binnenhof van @chickenapollo.

