From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/19/2024 – 17:38

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa, said that the government should announce in the coming weeks the Voa Brasil program, which will offer tickets for R$200.

“We hope to announce this program with 5 million tickets, which will be made available by airlines, without any real from the Treasury”, said the minister in an interview with Roda Viva, on TV Cultura.

The proposal to create Voa Brasil was announced by former Minister of Ports and Airports Márcio França in March last year, but has not yet been implemented.

The program should not, however, reach the entire population.

Voa Brasil's target audience will be the approximately 21 million retirees and the approximately 700 thousand students of the University for All Program (Prouni).