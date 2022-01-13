Minister Hoekstra tests positive for the coronavirus

Wopke Hoekstra, who was sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs two days ago, has tested positive for the corona virus. He writes on Twitter that he has received a positive test result. “So I will remain in quarantine for the time being,” said Hoekstra.

Earlier in the day, one of Hoekstra’s children had received a positive test. The minister had already gone into preventive quarantine by then. “I will be working from home for the next few days,” he continues. “Luckily I have no complaints.” A working visit by Hoekstra to the French city of Brest, which was planned for the coming days, has been canceled due to the test result.