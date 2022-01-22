This Saturday (22), the federal, state and municipal governments are holding a day of mobilization in the North Region to draw the attention of the local population to the importance of vaccination against covid-19.

Acts were organized in each capital with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Health, state governments and city halls, and vaccination efforts were carried out, transmitted through the ministry’s channels. In Manaus, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted the importance of people completing the vaccination cycle.

Mobilization for vaccination against covid-19 reached all capitals in the North Region – Disclosure / Ministry of Health

“I ask for the collaboration of each one to take those you know to take the second dose of the vaccine. And those who did not take a booster dose, try to receive that dose. Only in this way will we be effective and avoid serious forms of disease, which can lead to the death of our brothers, not only in the North Region but also in Brazil”, said the minister.

According to Queiroga, the North is a “continental region”, with challenges as it contains many remote areas and does not have the same response capacity as other richer states. Therefore, vaccination has the function of, in addition to saving lives, preventing the overload of health services, he said.

The minister recalled that children were also included in the vaccination plan, ranging from 5 to 11 years old. “Vaccines [para crianças] that are applied in the great centers of the world are available. And that we have a more effective confrontation”, he added.

The secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara Parente, highlighted the importance of immunization of pregnant women. “Last year, we noticed that the Gamma variant had a predilection for severe illness in pregnant women. Vaccination of pregnant women is low, even in states with high immunization rates. The risk-benefit ratio is favorable, we have to vaccinate pregnant women, it is the only way to avoid their infection and death”, said Parente.

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, said that the state is experiencing an explosion of cases of covid-19. But, according to Lima, unlike the dramatic scenario of January last year, the state is now better prepared by the contingent of the vaccinated population and by a more structured hospital network.

The mayor of Manaus, David Almeida, emphasized the increase in the number of cases and said he feared problems in the immunization campaign. “We are going to have a problem because many people are being affected by the Ômicron variant and need 30 days to be vaccinated,” he said.

The mayor of Porto Velho, Hildon Chaves, praised this Saturday’s mobilization in the region. “Movements like this represent the victory of science over obscurantism. Vaccination is the only way to achieve victory against this virus. Defend the vaccine and help us raise awareness of those who deny the validity of science,” he said.

The mayor of Rio Branco, Tião Bocalom, stressed that, with the advancement of the disease, there is a large consumption of tests for the detection of covid-19 and that the prospect is that these will run out soon. “In five days, tests will end at the city hall of Rio Branco”, he warned.

The Minister of Health replied that the tests “will arrive”. According to Queiroga, by February over 40 million tests will be distributed to states and municipalities.

