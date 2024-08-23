Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2024 – 22:07

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) swore in the new president of the court, Herman Benjamim, and the vice-president, Luís Felipe Salomão, this Thursday (22). Both will have a two-year term and will lead the court until 2026.

They succeed Maria Theresa de Assis Moura and Og Fernandes, president and vice president, respectively.

Related news:

The ceremony was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in addition to several authorities from the Three Powers.

In his inauguration speech, Herman Benjamim defended the court’s role in the country’s social and environmental inclusion and the greater participation of women, black people and minorities in the Judiciary’s leadership.

“I also express a hint of concern. I am concerned about the small number of women, Afro-Brazilians and minorities in the highest instances of the Brazilian Judiciary, starting with the STJ itself,” he said.

Profile

Justice Herman Benjamin has been at the STJ since 2006. Born in Catolé do Rocha (PB), he has a recognized career in the areas of environmental and consumer law. He gained prominence in 2017, when he was the rapporteur of the case that judged the request to impeach the Dilma-Temer ticket at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The justice defended the impeachment of the ticket, but was outvoted.

Vice-President Luís Felipe Salomão joined the STJ in 2008. He came from the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) and served on the committee of jurists that created laws to implement arbitration and mediation methods in Brazil. The minister also participated in the drafting of the preliminary draft of the reform of the Civil Code, which is currently being processed by the National Congress.