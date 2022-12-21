Minister Conny Helder (Long-term Care and Sport, VVD) “really wants” the state to reclaim the damage suffered in the million-dollar deal for face masks from Sywert van Lienden and business partners through civil proceedings. She said this on Thursday during a ten-hour parliamentary debate about the face mask deal, at which Van Lienden was personally present. She has asked the state lawyer to ensure that the case does not become time-barred, so that the state does not miss out on the damage. “My hands itch,” said Helder.

The civil procedure to enforce recovery, which is desired by Helder, is still some time away. She first wants to await the criminal investigation of the Public Prosecution Service into Van Lienden and his Relief Goods Alliance (RGA) business partners. The more clarity there is about the damage suffered by the state, the greater the chance of success in a possible lawsuit, said Helder.

The face mask deal involved a hundred million euros, of which thirty million euros ended up in the pockets of Van Lienden and his business partners Bernd Damme and Camille van Gestel — even though they had publicly announced that they were acting on a non-profit basis.

‘Conscious confusion’

Helder’s expressed wish differs from that of her predecessor Tamara van Ark (VVD), who previously saw no reason for reclaim. Van Ark has always maintained that the face mask deal was concluded at a reasonable price and that the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) was aware of Van Lienden’s commercial interests. Helder said on Thursday that VWS indeed knew that RGA could make a profit, but that Van Lienden had sown “conscious confusion” about this.

The parliamentary debate was chaotic, partly because Helder was still unable to clarify Hugo de Jonge’s role in the deal. According to Helder, Deloitte’s investigation did not show that De Jonge had pushed through the deal. This was not accepted by a number of opposition parties. MPs from the Boer Burger Movement, Party for Freedom, Denk, Forum for Democracy and Group van Haga left the debate because the coalition rejected the request to bring De Jonge to the Chamber.