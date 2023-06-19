The profits that commercial companies made when purchasing face masks at the start of the corona pandemic – including Stichting Hulptroepen Alliantie – may have been ethically irresponsible. That is the conclusion of Minister Conny Helder (Long-term Care, VVD) in a Monday sent letter to the House of Representatives. In her view, the Dutch government also paid insufficient attention to the financial risks of the face mask deals. Helder draws these conclusions based on Deloitte’s follow-up study published on Monday into the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the corona crisis.

Helder also describes that the purchase of face masks was particularly messy during the crisis in 2020. This was partly due to the lack of PPE purchasing experience within the Ministry of Health and from suppliers. According to her, the need to quickly buy enough face masks was so great that the Ministry of Health concluded risky agreements with small companies about large numbers of face masks. According to the minister, possible profits from suppliers were “irrelevant”. Helder also writes that she “doesn’t think the high profits made by suppliers” fit the crisis circumstances. “Individual interests played a role in this,” says Helder.

Earlier Deloitte research showed that officials at the Ministry of Health and employees of the national purchasing consortium LCH knew that Sywert van Lienden and his partners could make a profit from the supply of 40 million face masks. Van Lienden and his partners ‘consciously maintained’ ambiguity about the relationship between their foundation and a commercial company.