It is not yet certain whether Minister Conny Helder (Long-term Care and Sport, VVD) can discuss human rights with Qatari authorities. That’s what Helder said on Friday NRC. “The commitment is certainly to do that, and I also expect that it will succeed, but we have not yet finalized the program because we have only now finalized the decision.”

The minister did not want to say whether the cabinet visit to the football world cup will continue if Qatar refuses such a conversation with Helder. “Let’s not get ahead of things. The aim is that we can certainly arrange a meeting there in an appropriate manner.” So there is a possibility that the minister will come and cheer for the team, but not talk about human rights. The World Cup in Qatar is controversial, partly because the British newspaper The Guardian wrote that thousands of guest workers died during the construction of the stadiums.

The cabinet received a lot of criticism for its decision to send a delegation to the World Cup. The House of Representatives called on the cabinet last year on Thursday, it was announced that Helder will attend the group stage of the World Cup on behalf of the cabinet, and that the king or other cabinet members may go to Qatar if the team reaches the knockout phase. Helder: “I sincerely hope that they score and will certainly enjoy it in an appropriate way.”

In collaboration with Pim van den Dool.

Read also Is Qatar really that important to the Netherlands? And 7 more questions about the World Cup

