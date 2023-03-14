ALabor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is counting on as many employees as possible finding new jobs after the expected closure of more than 50 department stores of the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof group. There is the possibility of setting up a transfer company to support people with a professional reorientation, said Heil on Monday evening in the ARD program “Hart aber fair”. “I would have liked to be able to avoid layoffs for operational reasons. If that is not the case, then this is the right tool.”

Heil said of the closure plans: “This is damn bitter news, also for many inner cities.” Sometimes employees have to pay for wrong entrepreneurial decisions from the past. “But I also say to the employees from this point: We will use the possibilities that we have if such an agreement for a transfer company comes about, with the Federal Employment Agency, to help that – wherever possible – people find connections .”

According to the general works council on Monday, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to close 52 of the remaining 129 department stores. Accordingly, in the course of the insolvency proceedings “well over 5,000 employees will lose their jobs”.





It would not only be jobs in the branches that were closed that would be lost. Area reductions and staff cuts in the remaining houses and in the central functions are also planned. The company itself spoke of more than 4,000 people affected. You should receive the offer to switch to a transfer company in order to further qualify for a new job.