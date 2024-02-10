Dutch people who consider taking part in traffic with the new Apple Vision Pro are guilty of reckless driving and that is punishable, says Mark Harbers, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management. In the United States, several motorists have already been seen wearing so-called mixed reality glasses. ⁠,,I assume that Dutch people take their responsibility and do not wear such glasses while driving.”

#Minister #Harbers #39Drivers #wear #Apple #Vision #Pro #wheel #fined39