Defense Minister Guido Crosetto sang “Bella ciao” amidst applause, encouraged by Fiorello who roamed among the VIPs in the audience of the Conciliazione Auditorium in Rome and targeted the government official several times. The curtain is filmed by mobile phones during the evening organized in favor of the palliative care center of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, conducted by Eleonora Daniele. With Fiorello, Giorgia and Laura Pausini also starred on stage. In the audience, with the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, the coach of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini and a super team of champions and Olympic medalists, including Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Gianmarco Tamberi, Bebe Vio, Federica Pellegrini, Alessandra Sensini, Elisa By Francisca. In addition to Crosetto, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi were also present. Images of Giorgiana Cristalli.



00:50