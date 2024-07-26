Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 7:29

The electoral inspector general, Minister Raul Araújo, gave the Federal Police a five-day deadline to conclude an administrative investigation opened in August 2021 to investigate statements made by then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against Brazilian electronic voting machines.

Araújo’s decision took place on June 28, but was published in the Electronic Justice Gazette on Wednesday, 24. “It is found that the deadline granted for the conclusion of the aforementioned Special Record No. 2021.0058802 passed without any manifestation from the Federal Police in these proceedings. In view of this, the responsible police authority is hereby notified to inform this General Inspectorate of the results of the investigations regarding Special Record No. 2021.0058802, within 5 days”, it determined.

The administrative investigation was opened after Bolsonaro made statements – including live broadcasts – about alleged fraud in the 2018 elections, which he won in the second round. Bolsonaro even said that he had more votes than the final result of that election. The former president, however, never presented the evidence.

At the time the investigation was opened, the plenary session of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) had decided that the investigation would encompass “broad ‘evidence gathering’, promoting precautionary measures for the collection of evidence, with statements from people and authorities, submission of documents, carrying out expert assessments and other measures that may be necessary for the adequate clarification of the facts”.

It was through this investigative procedure that the Court ordered the demonetization of channels and publications of Bolsonaro supporters considered to be propagators of fake news.