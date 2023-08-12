Giorgio Jackson is sworn in in front of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, in 2022. Sebastián Vivallo Oñate (Getty Images)

The Chilean president of the left, Gabriel Boric, has accepted this Friday the resignation of the Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson, who has been his companion since they were both university leaders in 2011. The Secretary of State has presented his resignation in the midst of of the announcement of the opposition to present in Congress, next Monday, a constitutional accusation against him, which seeks his resignation. Although its rationale is not known, the onslaught was led by the far-right Republican Party, which dragged the traditional right into its support. The scenario for Minister Jackson was complex in Parliament.

“I step aside after verifying that my presence in the Cabinet has been occupied by the political opposition as an excuse for not advancing in the agreements that Chile demands and requires today. I have communicated it to the president in this way and he understood it that way, ”Jackson said tonight at La Moneda after a meeting with the president.

Jackson said he saw a lot of support from the Cabinet “especially the last few weeks, which, by the way, have been difficult times in the midst of various lies and even slander that have been mentioned against me.” He took advantage of sending a message to the public: “I want to inform you that there are no more excuses. We are facing a wonderful opportunity to be able to advance in social protection, in improving the pensions of the elderly who, probably, among so many fights, ask themselves ‘well, when?’

Jackson’s resignation, which he has described as indeclinable, occurs in the midst of the crisis of the Agreements case, whose main protagonists are the Democratic Revolution (RD), the party of which he is the leader and founder. It is a plot to transfer State resources to foundations linked mainly to the ruling party and that has had a strong impact on the RD party, which is part of the Broad Front, Boric’s original coalition. The case broke out on June 16 and, in these almost two months, the pressure for Jackson’s departure has been daily. Virtually all Cabinet ministers, Jackson and the president must answer questions regarding his resignation and the government has been trapped in this complex political moment.