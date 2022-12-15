In the Italian government, President Giorgia Meloni is not the only one who wants to drag journalists who do their job to court. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti should also be added to the list: the Northern League sued TPI for defamation – specifically the journalist Laura Maragnani and our director Giulio Gambino – for an article in which we told the story of a startup whose been a partner for a couple of years.

The criminal action brought against our newspaper adds up to those initiated by the Prime Minister against the writer Roberto Saviano and the newspaper Domani: the first for having defined Meloni and the Northern League Salvini “bastards” for their closed positions on hospitality of migrants; the second – in the persons of the journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi and the director of the newspaper Stefano Feltri – for having given news of a phone call between the then leader of the Brothers of Italy and Domenico Arcuri in the months in which the latter was commissioner for the Covid emergency -19.

In both cases, the defendants were indicted and Meloni, who sits at the head of the government today, has made it known that he does not intend to withdraw the complaints: certainly not comforting signs for the situation of press freedom in our country.

But let’s go in order. The TPI article that Giorgetti did not digest dates back to a year ago: in the December 17, 2021 issue of our weekly, Laura Maragnani recounted the corporate vicissitudes of Saints Group srl, a company based in Forlì operating in the IT sector, which current Minister of Economy he founded together with three other people in June 2018, when he had recently been appointed undersecretary to the Prime Minister in the Conte Uno government, and from which he retired in June 2020.

Among the partners there was another member of the League: Gianluca Pini from Romagna, a deputy for three legislatures, as well as an entrepreneur, also owner of another company, Codice srl, which ended up at the center of an investigation by the Public Prosecutor in autumn 2020 of Forlì on a supply of surgical masks during the pandemic.

Since all the facts concerning him have been carefully verified and are documented and the author’s opinions, which take their cue from these facts, are legitimate, not having had access to the lawsuit, we still don’t know what Giorgetti contests – who when the article was Minister of Economic Development and who in the meantime has become the head of the Economy – in what was a simple reconstruction of carefully verified facts and with respect to which the number two of the League himself has not asked for any rectification.

We struggle to imagine for which passage of the text the important exponent of the government felt that his reputation was harmed, the only one he has the right to defend, to the point of filing a lawsuit for defamation in the press, a crime for which he risks imprisonment from six months to three years, in addition to the heavy economic costs. We’d like to know soon.

However, from the top of his seat as minister, Giorgetti, like all the members of the government and the other representatives of politics, can be sure of one thing: we will continue to carry out our work with the utmost seriousness and attention, aware of the role crucial that the press plays in the democratic system. A role that too often is forgotten, or even hindered, when it is exercised, by those in power in this country.