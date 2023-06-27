‘Ivan+Haley 23’, according to local media, the young man carves into the wall of the world-famous monument. Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano shares the video images via Twitter. The young man laughs, his face is blurred in this case.

“I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great discourtesy that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, historical heritage such as the Colosseum, in order to carve the name of his fiancé,” Samgiuliano sharply condemned the event on Monday. . He hopes that the young man will be found and punished. Read below the tweet

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the incident took place last Friday and the police became aware because the images quickly circulated on social media. The man risks a fine of at least 15,000 euros or a prison sentence of up to five years, the news agency reports. A Russian tourist who also scratched something into the wall of the Colosseum a few years ago was fined 20,000 euros, according to the Belga news agency. See also The heat pump as a replacement for gas heating?

The amphitheater in Rome is about 1950 years old and one of Italy’s most popular tourist attractions. It attracts millions of visitors every year.

