RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, defended this Monday that regulatory agencies are no longer responsible for concessions of public services and pass this attribution to the government, noting that he considers the model to be the best used for ports, where the National Agency for Waterway Transport (Antaq) oversees tenders, but does not carry them out directly.

“I don’t think it’s right for an agency to bid on a concession, because I don’t see it as an agency’s role to play the role of the government. This is the role of the government, the agency has to supervise, control… but if the agency bids, then who supervises?”, said França during a conference held by Arko Advice in São Paulo.

França criticized, for example, the current process of evaluating airports by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), which he said was “fragile”. According to him, there is a “reversal of roles” when the agency that should be responsible for inspection also carries out the bidding process itself.

“The agency is a regulator, it has to have autonomy to supervise. If she does the competition herself, it is evident that afterwards it becomes more difficult to analyze what she did”, she said.

According to the minister, the model that he considers correct is the one that was maintained only for the ports. “Antaq does not compete, it monitors competition, it ends up monitoring competition. It serves as a technical opinion on the matter”, he said, noting that this is his personal opinion and that the issue still needs to be debated by other sectors within the government.

(By Pedro Fonseca)