Genoa – Raffaele Fitto defends the management of Pnrr by the Meloni government, and reassures: “We are receiving a lot of criticism that does not paint the real picture”. The reality, declared the Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, is that Italy “is not behind. Just look at what is happening in other European countries to understand it”.

Fitto spoke at a press conference organized in Genoa in the Liguria Region, before reaching Rapallo and participating in the conference of young entrepreneurs of Confindustria. The minister also spoke on the rivalry between regions in the race to grab the funds of the Pnrr. “This is not a plan designed for the regions. Everyone must participate and contribute. Contrasts, however, are useless”.

On the timing of the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which must be concluded by June 2026, of the “need to correct some indications, some interventions that perhaps could not have been completed by June 2026 “. Fitto then justified the decision to link the Pnrr funds with the funds for development and cohesion, both of a European nature, “they have different deadlines, for the cohesion funds it is 2029, and this allows us to link them”.