Norma Theresa Goussein Haddad died on Sunday night (July 2) in São Paulo; she had been battling cancer for 3 years

Died on Sunday night (July 2, 2023), aged 85, Norma Theresa Goussein Haddad, mother of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, in Sao Paulo. According to the PT’s advisory, Norma had been fighting cancer for 3 years. In addition to Haddad, Norma leaves her daughters Priscila and Lúcia. The wake will be held on Monday (July 3) at the Gethsemani-Morumbi Cemetery, in São Paulo. Burial will be at 4 pm at the same location.