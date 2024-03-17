PT member's wife, Ana Estela Haddad, published memories with the pet that was with the family for more than 16 years

The dog “Max Stick” of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and his family, died on Saturday (16 March 2024). The dog was a Labrador breed and was 16 years and 8 months old.

On her Instagram profile, Ana Estela Haddad, wife of the minister and secretary of Information and Digital Health at the Ministry of Health, lamented the death of the pet.

“For now, an immense sadness, a hole inside us, the sad house, everything reminds us of you. You were a friend, a companion, a warrior who fought for life until the end, always by our side. Gratitude for all these years of so much happiness.”