Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/03/2024 – 14:53

The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, stated that the federal government will need around 15 more days to define the path to collect R$ 25.7 billion from Vale in unpaid grants in the early renewal of the Highways contracts. Ferro Carajás and Vitória Minas. The charge was sent on January 26th and requested a solution within two weeks. “There is still the possibility of an agreement. If there is not, the way is TCU”, stated Renan Filho after the opening of the 28th edition of the Intermodal South fair, in São Paulo.

The charge made to Vale is based on a decision by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) that approved an agreement with Rumo for the payment of an additional R$1.5 billion for the renewal of the Malha Paulista railway concession, made in 2020.

Ten days ago, the government also reached an agreement with MRS to pay R$2.6 billion for the renewal of the Southeast Network.

Behind the scenes, there is talk that Vale proposed the payment of R$6 billion. Asked about the negotiation margin, Renan Filho said this Tuesday that the payment floor is probably higher than R$6 billion.

The government wants to re-discuss the contracts because it questions the reduction of unamortized assets in the value of the grant paid to the Union. In the case of the Carajás Railway, to renew the concession, with the grant priced at R$ 15.9 billion, Vale discounted investments made and not amortized, paying only R$641 million for the contract. Brought to present value, that is, at current corrected prices, the company, according to the government, owes a surplus of R$21.2 billion from Carajás and R$4.6 billion from Vitória Minas.

In a note, Vale says that it continues to comply with the obligations arising from the early renewal of the railways, “having delivered 100% of Fiol's cross commitment and acquired the necessary equipment to expand the supply of passenger trains”.

The mining company did not respond about the possibility of an agreement and the amounts it would be willing to pay.

Railway plan

The resources obtained from the agreements will be used to finance a program to expand the country's railway network. The set of measures has been promised since August last year, but the announcement ended up being postponed precisely due to delays in agreements with concessionaires.

As the main source of resources for the program, the amounts of the agreements will be decisive for the government to outline which projects may be included in the railway plan. Therefore, there is no forecast of when it should be announced.