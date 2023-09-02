Outgoing minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) sees no reason to start an investigation into illegal adoptions from Chile by a Dutch fake nun. He regrets that there have been abuses in the past, but leaves it to the authorities in Chile. He does want to talk to Chilean adoptees. He answers that to parliamentary questions from the SP.

During General Pincohet’s dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s, it is estimated that 20,000 Chilean children were illegally adopted abroad. Babies supposedly declared dead to mothers were stolen from hospitals. Children have also been taken from homes without the consent of the mothers and put up for adoption.

About two hundred Chilean children ended up in the Netherlands. At least half of those adoptions went through children's home Las Palmas in Santiago, which was run by Truus Kuijpers. Earlier research on this site shows that Kuijpers wrongly presented himself as a 'nun', sent children to the Netherlands without the knowledge of the mothers, falsified adoption documents and later linked adoptees to the wrong biological families.

Criminal investigation

The police and judiciary in Chile have been conducting a criminal investigation into illegal adoptions for years. Kuijpers, who denied all allegations, was also interrogated in 2019 during a visit to Chile, but she died at the beginning of this year. Her sister, with whom she set up Las Palmas together, is still alive. ,,Investigation will have to show what exactly took place”, writes Weerwind in response to questions from SP Member of Parliament Michiel van Nispen. “I can’t get ahead of things.”

Franc Weerwind, caretaker Minister of Legal Protection © ANP / ANP



Chilean adoptees in the Netherlands, who have only recently discovered the fraud of the Las Palmas children's home, want the Netherlands to also investigate Kuijpers' work. Weerwind doesn't think that's necessary. "In Chile, a criminal investigation into alleged illegal adoption practices is already underway," he writes. "I am confident that the Chilean constitutional state will thoroughly investigate this."

Structural abuses

A committee led by Tjibbe Joustra concluded in 2021 after an investigation that there were structural abuses in adoptions in the Netherlands. The cabinet apologized for the attitude of the Dutch state at the time. Adoption from abroad was temporarily stopped, but is now possible again under stricter conditions.

Weerwind says he was touched by the stories about abuses. He points out that improvements are being made. For example, an expertise center (INEA) has been set up where adoptees can go for care and support in their search for information.

“Now many people have questions about their origin, their identity and adoption,” says Weerwind. ,,Questions that are not easy and may never be answered. I want to learn from the wrongs and I look at the past with regret.”

Truus Kuijpers in November last year © Wilbert Associate

