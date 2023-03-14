The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, said that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should implement a program to make plane tickets cheaper. According to the minister, the program will be aimed at retirees, students and civil servants who receive up to R$ 6,800.

França stated that the government’s goal is to fill the vacancies on flights by offering airline tickets at R$ 200. The minister also established a limit of 4 tickets per year (including round trips) for each beneficiary.

“The plan is in place, now it’s a matter of the government agreeing. It will be a revolution in Brazilian aviation. The goal is to find tickets for R$ 200 (one way), R$ 400 round trip, from anywhere in the country”, declared the minister in an interview with Correio Braziliense.

“What we are looking for is to buy the idleness of the spaces. Brazilian companies reach around 30 million passengers, each operating with 78% to 80% of vacancies occupied. Another 20% come out empty. I want these spots for people who don’t fly.”

There are still no details on what the program will look like. According to França, the idea will be presented to the government and then taken to the airlines. Purchases must be made in applications linked to state-owned banks. The minister also pointed out that this is not a subsidy, but an agreement brokered by the government.

“Today we have 90 million passengers, but only 10 million CPFs fly. See how absurd, 90 million tickets issued per year, for just 10 million people”, said França.