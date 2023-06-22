Dennis Wiersma steps down as Minister for Primary and Secondary Education. The hot-tempered behavior of the VVD member was complained about by officials and, earlier, fellow party members. After a new incident, he leaves as minister.

According to Wiersma, the decision was not easy, but “an unavoidable consequence of the past period,” he writes in a statement on Twitter. “The past few months have been intense. First of all for the people I’ve hurt.’ For them, he writes, ‘my door is always open’.

He emphasizes again that he was ‘too sharp at times’. ‘I didn’t resign myself when someone said something couldn’t be done. Even if they said that repeatedly. Then I kept pushing, sometimes too fiercely.’ But he also says he has seen examples in the media in recent weeks that he does not recognize. There, he writes, he ‘consciously’ did not go into that. ‘I wanted to recover from relationships, have good conversations with colleagues and put working on myself first.’

He can't do that now. 'I now notice that I have ended up in a situation where it no longer matters what happened and what my tone and intention was. I don't think this is a healthy starting position. The resulting cramp is ultimately not good for anyone.' According to Wiersma, education requires 'an energetic administrator who puts things in order'. He leaves 'with pain in his heart'.



Prime Minister Mark Rutte thinks it is ‘extremely regrettable’ that Wiersma is leaving. “As a cabinet, we are losing someone who put his heart and soul into education.” Robbert Dijkgraaf, also education minister, is grateful to his counterpart. ,,Thank you for everything you have given for education, nice colleague. I’m going to miss you.”

Wiersma's own party, the VVD, saw no reason for his departure yesterday. Then a new incident, from last Monday, came to light. During a conference celebrating 25 years of practical education, 'an unpleasant incident' allegedly took place during a conversation with an employee of the practical education sector council, who allegedly felt 'verbally and physically intimidated'.

Party leader Sophie Hermans then said that she wanted Wiersma to talk to the sector council, as Wiersma herself had offered. ,,That conversation must now take place first”, said Hermans. It is not clear whether that conversation took place before his resignation. Now the party leader says via Twitter that he has ‘respect’ for Wiersma’s difficult decision. “We have lost an excellent Minister of Education. I wish Dennis all the best for the future.’

Wiersma (37) was previously State Secretary for Social Affairs and VVD Member of Parliament. At both workplaces he would have raged at employees like ‘a jerk’, it turned out afterwards. Before he made the transition to politics, Wiersma was chairman of the FNV Jong trade union and vice-chairman of the National Student Union (LSVb). As minister he was in charge of primary and secondary schools. He himself was a ‘stacker’ and he successively went to secondary school, havo, university of applied sciences and university.

Respect

The PO Council (primary education) thanks Dennis Wiersma for his commitment to basic education. We respect his decision to step down from the ministry. We hope that the coalition parties will soon find a successor, so that we can continue to tackle the major challenges in our wonderful sector.’ The VO Council (secondary education) says: ‘Given the continuous flow of publications, the resignation of Minister Wiersma was inevitable.’

