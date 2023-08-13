Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 3:52 pm

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, defended today (12) the importance of reestablishing the so-called Screen Quota. Created in 2001, the mechanism seeks to promote Brazilian audiovisual production, forcing commercial cinemas across the country to allocate part of their programming to showing national films.

“The project on Screen Quotas is in the Senate. Next week, it should go to the polls and we want to give you good news”, said the minister, during the opening ceremony of the 51st Gramado Film Festival, held this morning, in the tourist town of Serra Gaúcha, about 150 kilometers from Porto Alegre.

Although it was created by means of a Provisional Measure (MP nº 2,228) of 2001, the Screen Quota has its origins in initiatives adopted in the 1930s, when the Brazilian government published a first decree to protect Brazilian cinema – taking as an example initiatives similar from other countries.

As the MP was edited before the publication of the Constitutional amendment (EC) nº 32, of 2001, which establishes that the National Congress has up to 45 days to consider the MPs at the risk of them paralyzing all other deliberations, the screen quota remained in force until 2020, even though it was never voted by Congress National.

In 2021, the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered constitutional the norm that reserves a minimum number of days for the exhibition of national films in Brazilian cinemas, as well as the rule that determines that 5% of cultural, artistic and journalistic programs are produced in the municipality for which radio and TV transmission services were granted.

According to the minister, the restoration of the Screen Quota is part of the actions that the federal government has been proposing and executing for “the economic strengthening of the cultural sector”. This also includes initiatives to regulate video on demand (VoD) services, which include the supply of audiovisual content via digital platforms (streaming).

“We understand that winning the streams it will be a revolution not only for the audiovisual and artistic sector, but it will strengthen and be crucial for the stabilization of the financial independence of Brazilian cinematographic production”, added the minister when criticizing what she classified as “the discontinuity of public policies for culture” of the administration previous federal, when the Ministry of Culture was demoted to a mere national secretariat, linked to the Ministry of Tourism.

“The discontinuity of public policies on Culture caused immense damage to our sector. Much has been lost. The censorship, persecution and criminalization actions directed at the artistic sector, but above all at the audiovisual sector, were reckless”, commented Margareth, assuring that the current federal management has plans to resume all public policies for the audiovisual sector that were interrupted in recent years. years. “We want to strengthen the industry in every way we can.”

Also during the opening ceremony of the Festival de Gramado, Beatriz Araújo, Secretary of Culture of Rio Grande do Sul – a state administered by a toucan, Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) – endorsed the criticisms made by Margareth Menezes, maintaining that the recreation of the Ministry of Culture was received with euphoria and joy by the entire sector.

“It warms the heart of someone who has spent four years with no one to talk to”, declared Beatriz. “It is very important for a government to understand the role of culture in people’s lives. Because governments exist to make people happy. To serve people. And culture is the foundation of everything. It is from there that we managed to develop tourism in Gramado and in other municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.”

Festival

One of the most traditional cinematographic events in South America, the Gramado Film Festival has been held uninterruptedly for 51 years. According to the organizers, more than 50 productions compete for this year’s prizes for best film, screenplay, editing and photography. In addition, the best actor and actress will also be chosen. The winners of the Kikito awards will be announced on the 19th, at the end of the festival. Tickets for the night sessions cost between R$ 100 and R$ 250, but, until this morning, there were no more tickets available for the session this Saturday (12) and for the awards night (19).