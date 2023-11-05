The ’emergency plan’ that Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge presented last summer to quickly provide more homes is flawed at least on one side. At the time, the minister aimed, among other things, at 15,000 new houses annually by converting schools, shops and offices, but instead the number of so-called ‘housing transformations’ was below ten thousand for the first time last year.

#Minister #Jonges #goal #sight #buildings #converted #homes #time