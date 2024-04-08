Friesland will receive 18 million euros in the coming years to improve the Frisian language in education, the judiciary and the public space. This was announced by outgoing Minister of the Interior Hugo de Jonge and King's Commissioner Arno Brok on Monday in Sneek when signing the new Bestjoersofspeech Frisian Language and Culture. The agreement between the central government and the province of Fryslân was delayed for months because the minister and the province could not agree on the budget.

More than 1.4 million euros of the money that the government will allocate until 2028 will go to education. For example, new teachers must be recruited to teach Frisian language and culture at primary and secondary schools. Higher education will receive a budget for a bachelor's degree in Frisian and a minor in Frisian-language journalism. In addition, research will be conducted into the use of Frisian in secondary vocational education. There is also a budget for a number of initiatives by MPs that De Jonge promised in a debate on the Bestjoersôf speech at the end of March. Municipalities will receive 1.7 million euros to appoint employees who will ensure that Frisian is permeated throughout all municipal levels. There is also 1 million euros in support for the Afúk, the institute for the Frisian language.

Tough negotiations

According to the Frisian Language Use Act, the province and the national government are jointly responsible for the promotion of the second national language. A Bestjoersôf speech, this is now the sixth, elaborates on this obligation every few years. During the negotiations on the recent agreement, there was irritation on both sides. “With every conversation the wishes increase, there are always new desires from the province,” De Jonge said in the Leeuwarder Courant. The province and House of Representatives actually lacked “ambition”. According to deputy Eke Folkerts, there is now one, she says in an email press release. „May the agreements that we make in the Kingdom make it easy, we can use it as a proud Friesland strongman. It Frisian fertsjinnet ural in lykweardich paste.” (Translation: “With the agreements we have now made with the government, we can further strengthen the use of Frisian. Frisian deserves an equal place everywhere.”)

At the end of January, Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf announced that he would make 340,000 euros available annually for university education on the Frisian language. That money came after the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences warned of a 'weakening' of Frisian education.

