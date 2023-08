How did you feel about the content of this article?

The now former Minister of Social Development and Family of Chile, Giorgio Jackson, is investigated in the so-called Convênios Case, which shakes the Boric government | Photo: EFE/Alberto Valdes

The Minister of Social Development and Family of Chile, Giorgio Jackson, resigned this Friday (11), in a meeting with President Gabriel Boric at the Palacio de La Moneda, in Santiago.

Jackson is investigated in the so-called Covenants Case: according to the Chilean Public Prosecutor’s Office, more than 30 foundations are being investigated for allegedly having received irregular public subsidies from regional governments and regional ministerial secretariats in various regions of the country. The now ex-minister will be summoned to testify in the process.

“Chile is tired of seeing us fight […]. I leave after realizing that my presence in the cabinet has been taken over by the political opposition as an excuse for not moving forward with the agreements that Chile demands,” said Jackson, in remarks published by CNN Chile.

“I presented my resignation to the president in an indeclinable way, because I am convinced that, however unfair it may be, actions and environments must be generated to promote agreements”, said the former minister. The undersecretary for Social Assessment, Paula Poblete Maureira, will assume the post.

On X, Twitter’s new name, Boric wrote that “Chile and the inhabitants of our homeland come first.” “I accept the resignation of Giorgio Jackson as a generous gesture to help improve the political climate and advance reforms. As Giorgio himself said, people are tired of fighting. It’s time to make deals,” the president wrote.