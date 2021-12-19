The British Brexit negotiator took a step to the side due to the important differences with the prime minister, especially the new measures to beat the new wave of the coronavirus and the increase in taxes. “You know my concerns about the current direction of travel. I hope that we move as quickly as possible to where we need to go,” he said in a letter. The opposition harshly criticized Johnson’s management, which continues to accumulate conflicts.

The political sphere of the United Kingdom goes through a moment of convulsion after this Saturday the negotiator David Frost, a transcendental man in the Brexit constitution, resigned from the Government of Boris Johnson.

Both the new restrictions to stop the advance of Covid-19, such as the use of a mandatory mask in transport and shops and the implementation of the health pass, were the last differences that led Frost to leave his position. He has long disagreed with the prime minister’s decisions on economic matters, especially with the amount of taxes that fall on the private sector.

Frost was a key figure in the negotiations with the European Union and his presence in the Government was a seal of guarantee for the conservative members who were not sure of separating from the continental entity. With the Omicron variant stomping on British soil, the minister’s departure marks a further setback against Johnson’s battered leadership.

“You know my concerns about the current direction of travel,” Frost told Johnson in a letter published by Downing Street, making clear that this separation is linked to doubts about the government and not about Brexit.

The resignation of Lord Frost from the cabinet is a big moment for the Government but enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for NI. Wishing him all the best @DavidGHFrost. – Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) December 18, 2021



“I hope we move as quickly as possible to where we need to go: a low-tax, lightly regulated business economy at the forefront of modern science and economic change,” he said.

In addition, he assured that they must “learn to live with Covid” and asked not to be “tempted by the type of coercive measures” that are in “other places”, referring to resolutions such as the one taken by the Netherlands that reinstated total confinement.

The main architect of Johnson’s Brexit strategy intends to disengage from the government on good terms and had agreed to do so in January, but the news spread precipitated his resignation.

Boris Johnson, mired in questioning

Frost’s resignation was another chapter in the string of negative events that engulfed the prime minister. Members of the Conservative Party warn that the president must improve his leadership so that the situation is not more complex.

A barrage of criticism fell on him after videos of Downing Street staff throwing a party were released on Christmas 2020, when they were banned at the time.

More serious was the loss of the parliamentary seat in North Shropshire, in the west of England, after his party fell in the elections held last Thursday, something that increased the pressure.

Another quake occurred on Tuesday, where nearly 100 Conservative MPs challenged his authority by voting against the introduction of Covid certificates promoted by Johnson. It could finally be approved thanks to the contribution of Labor.

The departure of Frost, who until now led an attempt by London to renegotiate parts of the divorce agreement with Northern Ireland, also darkens the picture in this regard.

“Boris Johnson needs to master himself, tell us about his plan for the next few weeks and bring certainty to the people of Northern Ireland by unlocking the impasse on protocol,” attacked State Minister Jenny Chapman.

The opposition rose to these events to criticize the Johnson cycle, whom they accuse of not living up to the place he occupies. Angela Rayner, “number 2” of the Labor Party wrote on her Twitter account that Frost’s resignation shows that the Johnson government is “total chaos.”

Meanwhile, Layla Moran – Foreign Spokesperson for the Liberal Democratic Party – considered the recent resignation to be a symptom of the “chaos and confusion” of the conservatives. “The rats flee the ship as Johnson reels from one crisis to another. Even loyal fans leave him, ”he added.

With Reuters and EFE