Government and autonomous communities agreed in the last Interterritorial Council the measure that sets the new duration of quarantines both for those positive for COVID-19, and for those not vaccinated that are close contact of a positive.

From now on, following the measure taken by la Public Health Commission, the quarantine will last for seven days, instead of the ten days that the report of the Ministry of Health marked in the report of ‘COVID-19 early detection, surveillance and control strategy‘. Another aspect that was agreed was stop monitoring COVID-positive cases with very mild symptoms and close contacts of those infected.

Reduced quarantine if there are no symptoms in the last three days

Despite the reduction of the quarantine period, it will be seven days as long as a condition is met. As reported ‘20 minutes‘, the Ministry of Health clarified that the duration will be one week as long as there are no symptoms in the last three days isolation.

Along with this measure, Health and autonomous communities agreed on the capacity reduction to 75% outdoors and 50% outdoors. For the first venues, the capacity reduction will be 25%, going from the full capacity to 75%, while in basketball the capacity will be reduced by 30%. The use of a mask will be mandatory, and it will be forbidden to smoke and consume food in the localities, while it is possible to consume water.

This measure was taken after several clubs of the Professional Football League will announce new infections by COVID-19 in recent days. From now on, to enter and exit the sports venues will be done in a staggered manner.

Record of infections in our country

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry, the accumulated incidence at 14 days for every one hundred thousand inhabitants in our country rises to 1,508 cases, so that it has risen 267 points. What’s more, 161,688 new infections and 74 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours because of COVID-19.

With respect to vaccination data, 90% of the Spanish target population has the complete pattern, while 26.8% of the population under 12 years of age have the first dose managed of the vaccine. More than eleven million additional doses have also been administered.