Minister criticizes UN for war in Israel: “regrettable” and “morally unacceptable”

Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, once again criticized the United Nations (UN) Security Council for not reaching a consensus on a clear resolution for a humanitarian pause in the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a speech in Brasília this Tuesday morning (7), the chancellor considered the body’s actions as “regrettable” and “morally unacceptable” due to the lack of agreement since Brazil temporarily presided over the collegiate last month, and which had war as the first challenge at the end of the first week of management.

“We mobilize all our efforts to reverse the paralysis of the main body of the multilateral system in favor of a solution to the alarming humanitarian situation in the region. It is regrettable, as well as morally unacceptable, that once again the Security Council has failed to live up to its noble mandate”, he said in a speech at the opening of the 6th Brazil Investment Forum.

Mauro Vieira also highlighted that, in 2024, Brazil will preside over the G20, a group of the 20 largest economies in the world, hosting meetings at the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro. He highlighted that the country will remain committed to “offering a response to a world that needs, more than ever, collective solutions”.

At least four proposals presented by Brazil, the United States and Russia were rejected by members of the collegiate with veto power during the rotating presidency. The Brazilian resolution had the largest number of votes in favor – 12 in total, with two abstentions and only one against, from the United States.

In the last meeting chaired by Vieira at the collegiate, the minister expressed frustration at the difficulty in reaching an agreement and stated that the body has “shamefully failed” in reaching a solution to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The chancellor emphasized that, since the beginning of the war, the Security Council held meetings and heard speeches, but was unable to make a decision to “put an end to human suffering in the territory”. He highlighted that the collegiate has the means to take effective measures, but, “repeatedly and shamefully”, it did not do so.

The council is chaired this month by China, and will hand over the mandate in December to Ecuador.