Minister Fábio Faria (Communications) published on his Twitter account this Saturday (June 19, 2021) that politicians, artists and journalists adopt a tone of “the worse the better” to lament the deaths by covid-19 in Brazil. The statement was given on the day that Brazil should reach the mark of 500,000 dead from the disease.

“You will never see them celebrate the 86 million doses applied or the 18 million cured, because the tone is always that of ‘the worse the better’. Unfortunately, they root for the virus”, wrote the head of Communications.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, followed another line of statement, 37 minutes later, also in his page on twitter. He lamented the deaths and offered solidarity to the grieving families.

The minister made the publication at 2:31 pm, using data from the press vehicle consortium. At that time, the ministry had not yet confirmed the numbers of cases and deaths.

Brazil is the 2nd country in the world to surpass half a million deaths by the coronavirus. The 1st was the United States, which already has 616,929 victims of the disease.

