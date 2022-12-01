Minister Conny Helder thinks that her OneLove pin was ‘really clear enough’ at the Netherlands-Qatar match during the World Cup football in the Islamic oil state. Not only the small size of the pin caused a tidal wave of criticism. Her scarf with the text ‘never mind’, which partly covered the pin, was also a thorn in the side of critics.
