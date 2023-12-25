Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced this Monday (25) that Russian troops took control of the strategic city of Marinka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As part of the offensive actions of the units of the southern military grouping, today we completely liberated the city of Marinka,” Shoigu said at the meeting.

At the beginning of December, the Russian military had already announced the capture of Marinka in a video published on the Mash channel on Telegram, information that had been conveyed by German military analyst Julian Röpcke on X.

However, no one from the Russian military leadership had confirmed the information until now.

Marinka, which had almost 10,000 inhabitants before the war, is five kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk, capital of the province of the same name.

“We have considerably shifted artillery work [ucraniana] away from Donetsk, to the west, which will make it possible to defend [a cidade de] Donetsk more effectively against enemy attacks,” Shoigu said.

At the meeting, Putin highlighted that, after taking Marinka, the Russian military now has the possibility of reaching “a wider operational space”.

If confirmed, the victory in Marinka would be the biggest for Russian forces since the conquest by the Wagner paramilitary group, in May, of Bakhmut, a city also in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian government has not yet confirmed or commented on the information.

In recent weeks, Putin has emphasized that Russia has the initiative on almost all sectors of the front, which has forced Kiev to go on the defensive and start building fortifications. (With EFE Agency)