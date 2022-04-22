THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, April 22, 2022, 03:17



The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, promised yesterday in Murcia to provide the universities with sufficient financing so that they are capable of addressing the necessary changes that the LOSU (Organic Law of the University System) will entail. Subirats met in Murcia with the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, and with the rectors of the two public universities, that of Murcia (UMU) and the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT).

In addition to the LOSU, issues such as the University Education Decree were also discussed, as well as aspects related to the European Higher Education Area and lifelong learning. Subirats explained the professional career model for teachers through an initial figure of assistant professor for six years who will be subject to a partial evaluation of performance in the first years. In addition, the number of credits to be taught by associates will be limited. After the conversation with the rectors, Subirats held another meeting with representatives of the teaching staff, administration staff and students.