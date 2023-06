Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, in an image from 2019, when he took over as Minister of the Interior in the government of Alberto Fernández (left) | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

Argentina’s Interior Minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, was chosen by the Kirchnerist wing of Peronism to run in the October 22 presidential elections, which will be preceded by a mandatory primary for each coalition on August 13.

“We are going to recover the hope and pride of being Argentine. I want to be your president, the president of all Argentine families,” announced this Thursday (22) De Pedro, a 46-year-old lawyer, former deputy and son of disappeared during the last civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983). ), just two days before the legal deadline for each coalition to inform its pre-candidates, of which one will remain after the August primaries.

In his message, De Pedro did not reveal who his running mate would be, after a day filled with rumors about the possibility of his candidate for vice president being Juan Manzur, governor of the province of Tucumán (northwest) since 2015, former minister of Health in the country (2009-2015) and head of the Cabinet of Ministers in Alberto Fernández’s government between 2021 and February of this year.

In the midst of a particular political battle within the ruling party, until now the former vice president (2003-2007) and current ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli was the main name of Peronism who had confirmed his pre-candidacy, with the implicit support of the president, although the strategy of the influential sector led by the Argentine vice president, Cristina Kirchner, was not yet known.