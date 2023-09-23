Alexandre Padilha posted the result on his profile on X (former Twitter) and highlighted the team’s classification: “Top ten!”

The minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) celebrated Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Botafogo in a game held at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, on Friday (September 22). On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), the PT member posted the result of the match and highlighted the team’s classification: “Top ten!”. The minister, as well as his boss, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is a Corinthians fan. He used to attend club events when he was Minister of Health, from 2011 to 2014.