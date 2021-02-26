The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, tested positive for coronavirus. The official confirmed it this Friday afternoon on her Twitter account, where she said that she swabbed to attend the beginning of the ordinary sessions. It was isolated.

“I want to tell you that I had a swab done as part of the procedure required to enter Congress on March 1 and they informed me of the positive result. Therefore, I will be isolated in the next few days, following the established protocol “.

I want to tell you that I had a swab done as part of the procedure required to enter Congress on March 1, and they informed me of the positive result. Therefore, I will be isolated in the next few days, following the established protocol. – Carla Vizzotti (@carlavizzotti) February 26, 2021

Then, he added: “The pandemic did not pass, let’s continue to comply with the care guidelines.”

News in development