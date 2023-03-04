Paulo Pimenta (Social Communication) says that the evidence about the ex-president having tried to “illegally bring diamond necklace and earrings worth R$ 16.5 million to” the then first lady is “robust”.

“The jewels were learned by the Federal Revenue in Guarulhos. Bolsonaro, nonconformist on at least 4 occasions, tried to retrieve ‘the gifts’ that he tried to bring hidden to Brazil. Complaint is fully documented and with robust evidence”, wrote Pimenta in his profile on twitter.

“Bolsonaro mobilized at least 4 ministries and the military until the last day of his government to ‘recover the pampering’ of Micheque. If the gifts had been declared, they could legally enter Brazil, but they would belong to the Brazilian government and not the criminal’s family.”

newspaper report The state of Sao Paulopublished on Friday (Mar 3), revealed that the Bolsonaro government would have tried to bring jewelry with diamonds to Brazil without paying taxes. The pieces would be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The jewelry set consisted of:

to paste;

ring;

clock;

diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from the Chopard brand.

Paulo Pimenta showed images of the jewelry. Look:



Playback/Twitter Image of the jewels given by the Saudi government were published on Twitter by minister Paulo Pimenta

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then minister Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia), which was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

O Power360 contacted the Bolsonaros’ defense to request a manifestation regarding the case. Frederick Wassef, who represents the former president, said he would not comment on the case.

Here are some points of the case reported by the Estadão:

to the Estadão Bento said that he brought the package to Michelle, but that he didn’t know what was inside;

Bento said that he brought the package to Michelle, but that he didn’t know what was inside; upon learning that the jewels had been seized, the former minister went to the customs area to release the diamonds;

the Federal Revenue kept the jewels – the legislation requires goods that enter the country and exceed the value of US$ 1,000 to be declared;

Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total item seized – a total of R$ 12 million;

to enter the country with the jewels without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the first lady and the president of the Republic;

Bolsonaro would have tried to recover the jewels 4 more times;

O Ministry of Mines and Energy triggered the Itamaraty ; he failed to recover the jewels;

triggered the ; he failed to recover the jewels; the last time Bolsonaro would have tried to recover the jewels was on December 29, 2022, before leaving the Presidency of the Republic and traveling to the United States.

Minister Flávio Dino (Justice) said he will ask the PF (Federal Police) investigate the case. In your profile on twitterhe declared that the situation may “configure the crimes of embezzlement, embezzlement and money laundering, among other possible crimes”.

WAJNGARTEN: “FANTASY NARRATIVE”

The former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Bolsonaro government Fabio Wajngarten used his Twitter profile to call the Estadão report “fantasy narrative of millions” what will be “unmasked”.

Here is what Wajngarten said:

Bento Albuquerque received gifts from the Saudi government that would be for Bolsonaro and Michelle;

the former minister’s team underwent inspection at the airport in Guarulhos (SP), and the jewels were retained because the inspectors would not know that they were “gift presidential” ;

; the gift should have gone to the collection, and then it would be decided whether the jewelry would stay with Michelle or become state property;

Wajngarten also shared what would be a letter from Marcelo da Silva Vieira (image below), then head of the Deputy Cabinet for Historical Documentation, in which he says that the gifts received by Bento in Saudi Arabia should be sent to the collection.

MICHELLE CRITICA PRESS

In your profile on Instagram, Michelle Bolsonaro criticized the report on the jewelry. The former first lady shared an image in stories with the following message: “You mean, ‘I have all this’ and I didn’t know? My God! You’re going too far huh?! I’m laughing at the lack of fit of this print [sic] vexatious”.

