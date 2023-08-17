Cagliari, Minister Calderone visits the Ichnusa dock: “Pride to export abroad”

They are holidays and holidays for everyone, even for politicians. The minister of labour, Marina Calderonehas decided to return to base for mid-August, to enjoy friends and grandchildren on the banks of the Poetto. What better way to reconcile duty and pleasure than to “take advantage” of the stay in the native land for promote the most virtuous realities of the Sardinian territory?

Read also: Citizenship income towards the end. The 5 Stars tremble: here are the real data

The last of these visits was the operations base of Luna Rossa, at the Ichnusa pier in the port of via Roma, where Calderone – accompanied by her husband Rosario De Luca – was welcomed by the skipper Max Sirena and Rear Admiral Enrico Pacioni. “It is an Italian excellence to be proud of – declared the minister to the Unione Sarda – I had the pleasure of visiting offices, laboratories and workshops in my city. I discovered technological and logistic details that have strengthened in me the satisfaction of being able exporting an absolute level brand abroad. A special thanks and a ‘good wind’ to Max Sirena and all the staff” concluded Calderone.

Subscribe to the newsletter

