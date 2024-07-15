Querétaro, Mexico.- Contrary to what was expressed by her counterparts Jorge Pardo or Yasmín Esquivel, Minister Lenia Batres considered in a Morena forum that it is absurd to establish in the reform to the Judicial Branch that the election of judges, through popular vote, be gradual.

Batres, who during the weekends has decided to participate in Morena forums, said in a more radical tone, also distant from what was said by the virtual President, Claudia Sheinbaum, that the staggering would not help because every three years there would be instability in the areas of judges, magistrates and ministers of the Judicial Branch.

“The escalation that is proposed so far, the most worked on, I think is being discarded, which is this one for the long term, it will have to be decided by the legislators, but it does not seem viable because it would be subject to very strong instability every three years, with a new vote being able to go back, it ends up being a bit absurd,” he said at the Teatro de la República, in Querétaro capital.

“There are other gradual or gradual approaches, which obviously need to be defined, but as long as they do not jeopardize the reform itself, they could be viable,” he added.

Last June, at the first forum on reform of the Judiciary in the Chamber of Deputies, Minister Pardo warned of the risk of replacing more than 1,600 judges in a single election.

“I would like to suggest that this replacement could be done gradually, in stages, taking into account the vacancies that naturally arise, so that there can be interaction between judges from the judicial career system and those who emerge from the electoral processes,” he said.

In the case of Minister Esquivel, she proposed that the election by popular vote be for all members of the SCJN and the new Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal, and in the case of judges and magistrates, a staggered replacement.

In a press conference on Sunday, Batres defended his work above that of his peers in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), despite criticism for not having a judicial career.

“The value of the judicial career as the only source of knowledge for the exercise of judges is exacerbated. There is no judicial career, it is a ranking system. I have been saying this because access to law professionals is closed. A professional career is what makes the ‘best’ professionals of a profession who can fulfill a function be evaluated. The judiciary is not open to these professionals, only members of the judiciary itself participate. The judiciary becomes a ranking system,” he said.

“They bother me a lot because I am not issuing sentences, I am issuing them and a lot of them, I have a higher average than the average of the other Ministers, I do not have a judicial career, it is terrible because I use myself as an example, but I did not have a judicial career, I do have many studies in Law and areas of Social Sciences that help me to have formed a very effective team, which is together with your servant, issuing 15 sentences per week, we have almost 180 sentences issued.”

On June 24, Lenia Batres, known as the ‘Minister of the People’, was shown participating in a forum of the National Institute of Political Training of Morena in Iztacalco, CDMX, where her judicial training was questioned.

“You don’t come from a judicial background, you should be ashamed of yourself!” they shouted at him.