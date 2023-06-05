Er is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany: With six hospitals and over 6,000 employees, the Klinikverbund Südwest in Baden-Württemberg serves an entire region – more than half a million people.

But the clinics have a massive problem: again and again, beds cannot be occupied because there is a lack of staff. The hospitals can no longer find enough nurses. And on the other side of the Atlantic, in Brazil, every tenth nurse is unemployed – despite having a good education.

That’s what we’re all about when we travel to Latin America this week. We will promote the German labor market in Brazil – at government level, but above all among professionals from the practice, in hospitals and at the nursing association. We want to form new partnerships, also beyond the care sector.

1.7 million vacancies

Because the situation in our hospitals represents a development that has affected almost all sectors and regions in Germany – from the bakery around the corner to the high-tech world market leader. In many places there is a lack of skilled workers who have made our country and our economy so successful for decades.



In the cabinet with a plan: Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is Foreign Minister, Hubertus Heil (SPD) is Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

:



Image: EPA



There are currently 1.7 million job vacancies in Germany. In 200 professions there are already bottlenecks with considerable problems in filling vacancies. That is why this federal government has made securing skilled workers one of its priorities.

On the one hand, it is about leveraging all domestic potential in order to give even more people a chance on the labor market. To this end, we are introducing a training guarantee and strengthening professional development. At the same time, we are increasing the female employment rate and sustainably integrating the unemployed into the labor market.







German regulation jungle

And on the other hand, we urgently need people from abroad to supplement this. Last year, not even 100,000 skilled workers from third countries came to us in addition to skilled workers from EU countries. That is not enough.

The truth is: In the jungle of German regulations, we are still losing many well-qualified people that we would have needed on our job market. Why should a Brazilian nurse wait months for German authorities when the way to Portugal, Canada or the USA is much less complicated?

We want to change that. Because this federal government stands for progress – also in immigration policy. This includes better integrating refugees into the labor market. This includes making legal migration to our country easier. And that includes active, partnership-based cooperation with countries where there is an interest in labor migration.

The German Embassy in Brasília has therefore brought together the Federal Employment Agency and the Brazilian Chamber of Nursing in order to specifically recruit nursing staff for Germany. In order for these people to come to us, we need an up-to-date immigration procedure.







Visa within days thanks to digitization

For this we are finally digitizing the German procedures. In our pilot country, Brazil, highly qualified specialists can already digitally submit their documents for applying for the EU Blue Card and have their visas in their hands within a few days. By 2025 we will make this procedure possible worldwide and for all purposes of residence.

We make the work processes of our authorities more flexible and reduce bureaucracy. At the Federal Office for Foreign Affairs, which we set up in Brandenburg two years ago, we want to process four times as many visas for skilled workers as before by the end of 2024.

We are also accelerating the procedures in our visa offices by enabling our diplomatic missions abroad to make more decisions on site, thereby relieving the immigration authorities.

Our paradigm shift in migration policy

At the same time, we are expanding employment opportunities for highly qualified people and creating new paths for people who have professional qualifications and professional experience that are recognized in their country of origin. We are also introducing a job-seeking opportunity card.

These measures at home and abroad are part of a political paradigm shift in German migration policy. Together we create the most modern immigration law in Europe. But if we want to get people excited about Germany in the long term, then we have to reach out to them and win their hearts.

Therefore, of course, the families of skilled workers must also move to Germany and their children must be able to go to daycare. Above all, however, these people must feel comfortable with us.

The Klinikverbund Südwest hired the first Brazilian nurses this year. They were recruited in São Paulo and have already learned German there. The employees of the clinic network help you to deal with administrative matters and to open an account. They also get an apartment.

That is the approach we want to use to promote Germany. For a modern immigration country and for the future of our society.